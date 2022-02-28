© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

How tech could help out endangered languages like Cherokee

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST
1 of 1  — 640px-Two_iPhones_(1091302).jpeg
File photo/wikimedia

By itself, being able to read smartphone home screens in Cherokee won’t be enough to safeguard the Indigenous language, endangered after a long history of erasure. But it might be a step toward immersing younger tribal citizens in the language spoken by a dwindling number of their elders.

Cherokee leaders have spent several months consulting with Lenovo-owned Motorola, which last week introduced a Cherokee language interface on its newest line of phones.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press