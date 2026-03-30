Choctaw Nation shuts down attempt to open ICE facility near tribal headquarters

The Choctaw Nation Council passed a bill on March 14, approving the purchase of the facility. Last week, Chief Gary Batton confirmed the acquisition in a statement , calling it an opportunity to strengthen the tribe's long-term business strategy.

When in business, the 1.2 million-square-foot Big Lots distribution facility employed more than 300 workers . It closed in January 2025 due to the company's overall financial distress.

"We are evaluating how to use this adjoining property as part of our efforts to support operational growth and exploring a variety of potential uses that align with our strategic vision," Batton said in a statement. "This is an opportunity to enhance our presence and continue driving economic prosperity for our tribal members and the surrounding community."

The potential for the former Big Lots distribution center to open an ICE detention facility came under fire in January, when both the Choctaw Nation and Durant City Council took precautionary measures to ensure the facility aligned with their communities' best interests.

The Durant City Council put guardrails in place and passed an ordinance in January that makes it illegal for a detention center to operate without a conditional use permit.

Choctaw Nation council members sounded the alarm that the facility is "unacceptably close to the nation's governmental headquarters" and community-serving facilities, including childcare and elderly services. The council then unanimously passed an oppositional bill, which Batton later signed into law.

When talking about the tribe's opposition to the facility in January, Batton said it would be like having a detention center close to the White House.

"We don't want it close to our facility…due to the safety and concern for our young and for our old, but also for all of our employees, our customers that come here," Batton said in an interview about the bill.

Batton said he became concerned because he had heard the Bryan County Sheriff's Office was in talks with the officials from the Department of Homeland Security. He also suggested that he is not entirely opposed to having an ICE facility open inside the reservation, as long as it makes sense for the community.

"If you think about it, in McAlester, we have a prison here," Batton said. "Every county has a jail. So it's not that I would oppose having a facility that houses bad people, if you know what I'm saying. But I would want it to be in a place that's a good, safe, controlled environment."

The amount of money spent on the Choctaw Nation's acquisition is unclear. The Bryan County Assessor's Office said it had not received all the paperwork and could not confirm the cost.