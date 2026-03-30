Thousands protest Trump, ICE and Iran war at Tulsa 'No Kings' rally

Thousands gathered at Dream Keepers Park on Saturday for Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally decrying the policies of President Donald Trump.

Organizers said more than 5,000 people showed up to the protest. Tulsa's rally was coordinated alongside other demonstrations around the country, including in Oklahoma.

"It feels unified and I really love it," said attendee Colletta Williams, who'd been to one other No Kings rally.

Many held signs with sharp critiques of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Trump's aggressive stance on immigration pushed Williams herself to show up.

"I'm angered," Williams said. "[They're] capturing people without due process."

The U.S. Department of Justice admitted on Thursday that ICE agents have used inaccurate information when making arrests. The agency has also been sharply criticized over mistreatment of detainees and aggressive tactics that have led to a number of ICE officers killing U.S. citizens.

Ann Lee attended the rally with her 17-year-old daughter. "I'm here for her," Lee said. "I'm really worried about reproductive rights." Participating in the rally felt freeing, too. "Most of my friends are conservative and you just fee like you have to keep quiet."

1 of 12 — 20260328_134200.jpg A protester holds up a sign reading "NO KINGS" at Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 2 of 12 — 20260328_134917.jpg A protester holds up a sign reading "NO KINGS" with an image of President Trump as a crying baby at Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 3 of 12 — 82bc900c-381a-43ff-9a74-5eb87bf0a792.jpeg A protester holds up a sign reading "STOP PRETENDING YOUR RACISM IS PATRIOTISM" at Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Judith Nole / For Public Radio Tulsa 4 of 12 — 20260328_135314.jpg Hanging signs reading "WE THE PEOPLE SAY NO KINGS" at Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 5 of 12 — 49b7c452-9720-4aee-95c3-51d9349a7684.jpeg A protester holds up a flag representing LGBTQIA+ BIPOC Tulsans at the "No Kings" rally at Dream Keepers Park on March 28, 2026. Judith Nole / For Public Radio Tulsa 6 of 12 — 20260328_144919.jpg A protester holds up a sign reading "NO WAR" at Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 7 of 12 — 20260328_143622.jpg Oklahoma House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) addresses a crowd at Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 8 of 12 — 20260328_132316.jpg Thousands gathered at Dream Keepers Park for Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 9 of 12 — 20260328_135009.jpg A protester holds up a sign reading "TURN THE FILES INTO TRIAL," referencing files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, at Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 10 of 12 — 20260328_133505(0).jpg Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education member John Croisant addresses a crowd at Dream Keepers Park as part of Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 11 of 12 — 20260328_134804.jpg Protesters hold up signs at Dream Keepers Part for Tulsa's "No Kings" rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 12 of 12 — 913c915e-5ad6-4ad7-b019-9ac864d7d13a.jpeg A protester holds up a sign reading "NO KINGS" at Tulsa's third "No Kings" rally on March 28, 2026. Judith Nole / For Public Radio Tulsa

Many rally attendees spoke to how they felt relief seeing so many people that aligned with their political beliefs show up. Protests took place in other politically conservative states like West Virginia.

"I feel like it makes things blindingly obvious that there are a lot more progressive and anti-MAGA people in Tulsa and in the surrounding areas than people like to think," said Susan Young, co-leader of Indivisible Tulsa County, which has spearheaded all of Tulsa's "No Kings" rallies, including on Saturday.

Several political figures made appearances, including Tulsa Public Schools Board member John Croisant, who is running for a U.S. House seat, and Oklahoma House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, who is positioning for Oklahoma governor.

While Oklahoma remains a stronghold for Republicans, Munson said recent Democrat victories elsewhere in the country make her optimistic about the coming midterms. She pointed to the special election in February for Oklahoma House District 35, in which Republican Dillon Travis beat Democrat Luke Kruse by a noticeably smaller margin than some expected.

"That tells us that the trend that we see across the country can happen here in Oklahoma," Munson said.

Many Republicans have dismissed the nationwide rallies. Former Oklahoma Senator Mike Mazzei, who is running for governor, released a statement labeling the protests as "absurd."

"If we actually lived under a king, these protestors would not be able to gather, wave signs, and chant nonsensical slogans," Mazzei said.

Tulsa's latest anti-Trump rally, like those before, remained peaceful. Many families with young children attended. Music and comedy performances took place in between political speakers at the main stage.

"It's wonderful," said attendee Jan Lenox. "It gives me hope."