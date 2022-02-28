Rallies for Ukraine held in Tulsa, Oklahoma City; Cherokee chief condemns Russian attack

Dozens rallied in Tulsa and Oklahoma City over the weekend in support of Ukraine, which continues to be under siege by Russian forces seeking to topple its government.

In Tulsa, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church held a Sunday evening prayer vigil and rally, with organizers saying they hoped to "bring together all parts of the community who are supporting the Ukrainian people, government, and Ukrainian sovereignty."

"I know a lot of people are feeling some anxiety around that, and I think it's important for us whether you pray or not to come together and show that love and send that goodness back into the world," church member Crystal LaGrone told KJRH.

Several University of Tulsa athletes from Kyiv attended the rally and posted a photo to social media with signs supporting their country.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement expressing condemnation of the Russian invasion.

"The Cherokee Nation stands with the people of Ukraine and condemn in the strongest possible terms the unlawful invasion by the Russian Federation," Hoskin said. "Our Nation knows well how vitally important the right to self-determination is because, in our history, we have at times been denied that right and the ability to chart our own destiny as a peoples."

NPR reported early Monday morning that Russian and Ukrainian delegations had agreed to meet for negotiation talks.