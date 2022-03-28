© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

City commission crafts letter in support of Cherokee Nation delegate to Congress

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published March 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
The Cherokee Nation is still waiting to have a delegate seated in the United States House of Representatives.

Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission Chairman Joe Deere says the commission recently wrote a letter in support of having tribal representation in the nation’s capital as granted by the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

“The United States has to abide by their treaties. We’re fulfilling our roles. They need to fulfill theirs,” said Deere.

Deere said the letter will go through the city for approval, and it’s important to follow such processes in the fight to give tribes more of a voice in politics.

“Tribal consultation is huge. Everybody requires it. The U.S. government requires it, the state government. But they’re not doing it. So that’s where we’re reaching out.”

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
