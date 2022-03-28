City commission crafts letter in support of Cherokee Nation delegate to Congress

The Cherokee Nation is still waiting to have a delegate seated in the United States House of Representatives.

Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission Chairman Joe Deere says the commission recently wrote a letter in support of having tribal representation in the nation’s capital as granted by the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

“The United States has to abide by their treaties. We’re fulfilling our roles. They need to fulfill theirs,” said Deere.

Deere said the letter will go through the city for approval, and it’s important to follow such processes in the fight to give tribes more of a voice in politics.

“Tribal consultation is huge. Everybody requires it. The U.S. government requires it, the state government. But they’re not doing it. So that’s where we’re reaching out.”