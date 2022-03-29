© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma, other states challenge CDC transit mask rule

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Oklahoma and 20 other states have sued to halt the federal government's pandemic requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains and other public transport. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida. It contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC rule took effect Feb. 1, 2021. It requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website. The rule has been relaxed somewhat but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.

