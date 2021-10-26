-
Health officials say Oklahoma is well positioned to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds if CDC approves Pfizer COVID shots for themThere are about 375,000 kids in that age range in the state, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health expects about 135,000 doses of vaccine for them from the feds in the first week of shipments.
State health department launching online portal for Oklahomans to do their own COVID case investigationsThe state health department is trying to give Oklahomans a role in investigating their COVID-19 infections.
Officials said because TU is a federal contractor, it must comply with an executive order President Joe Biden issued in early September requiring COVID vaccination for federal employees, contractors and others.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says data its collected so far shows vaccination is more effective at preventing COVID than immunity from…
34% of hospitals across Oklahoma now have staff shortages according to an Oct. 15 report from the White House, CDC, and other federal agencies.That’s a 5%…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we look at the status quo of COVID in the Sooner State. How many people have been vaxxed in Oklahoma statewide...and…
Oklahoma teachers continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic, and it’s stressing them out.That’s according to a September online poll the Oklahoma…
Lower standardized test scores amid the pandemic have Oklahoma lawmakers’ attention, but using them to compare districts or even schools may not be…
State health officials say COVID trends are encouraging, but more Oklahomans need to be vaccinated against the illness.The current seven-day average is…
There’s an adjustment coming to Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data as the state health department finishes up a data reconciliation process that will be included in…