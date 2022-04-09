© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Head of Oklahoma state veterans agency to run for governor

Public Radio Tulsa
Published April 9, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT
kintsel.jpg
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Joel Kintsel, the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, announces his candidacy for governor of Oklahoma, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Kintsel is a lieutenant colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Joel Kintsel, the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, announced Friday he will challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt in the race for governor.

During his announcement, Kintsel, a lieutenant colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, accused Stitt’s administration of being rife with cronyism and said that Oklahoma needs a governor with higher ethical standards.

A native of Oilton, Oklahoma, Kintsel served for 14 years as Oklahoma House parliamentarian under several different House speakers.

Kintsel joins fellow Republicans Mark Sherwood and Moira McCabe who also are challenging Stitt in the GOP primary, set to take place on June 28. The formal candidate filing begins next week.

