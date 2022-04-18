Jury selected for man charged with killing Tulsa officer; opening statements scheduled for Monday

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 12-person jury and two alternates have been selected to hear the murder trial of a man charged in the fatal shooting of a Tulsa police officer.

The nine-man, three-woman jury and the alternates were chosen Thursday for the first-degree murder trial of David Anthony Ware, 34, of Tulsa.

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for Monday in Tulsa County District Court.

Ware has pleaded not guilty to charges, which include shooting with intent to kill, in the fatal June 2020 shooting death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Co-defendant Matthew Hall, who authorities said drove Ware from the scene after the shooting, is serving a 24-year prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of being an accessory to a felony in the case.