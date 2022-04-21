© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Zarkeshan, Ware take stand in murder trial

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT
(AP) - A Tulsa police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed a police sergeant told jurors Thursday that he does not remember the events of that night, including what led to the gunfire. Officer Aurash Zarkeshan testified in the murder trial of David Anthony Ware. Zarkeshan said he has not seen video of the June 2020 shooting that killed Sgt. Craig Johnson because he doesn't want to see himself or his friend being shot. Defense attorney Kevin Adams has said that Ware feared for his life because the officers beat, kicked, pepper sprayed and shot him with a stun gun after a traffic stop. Ware testified he shot the two officers because he felt they were violating his rights.

Associated Press
