Oklahoma panel says candidate can't be called 'The Patriot'

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as “The Patriot” on the ballot can't use that nickname. The Oklahoma Election Board ruled Monday that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can't refer to himself by that nickname on the ballot. Oklahoma election rules allow a candidate to use a nickname if it's a name the candidate is generally known by. Roberts' opponent, Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, says there's no evidence Roberts is known as “The Patriot." The board also rejected a petition by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Bollinger to have his Democratic opponent, Madison Horn, removed from the ballot. Bollinger alleged Horn's candidacy declaration was incomplete.