Gov. Stitt signs Texas-style ban on most abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill signed Tuesday takes effect immediately with the governor’s signature, effectively ending abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied an emergency request that the new law be temporarily halted. But abortion rights advocates who sued say they're still optimistic the court will grant them relief. The measure prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.