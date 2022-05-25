Modified lockdown lifted at Edison Preparatory after student threatens school

A modified lockdown has been lifted at Edison Preparatory School after a student threatened the school.

Staff at the high school said that the brief lockdown was a precautionary measure following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.



In a letter addressed to parents, Principal Clay Vinyard said the school received a report of a potential threat from a student Wednesday morning.

Vinyard said based on the school's work with the campus police, they found no evidence that the threat was credible.

School officials said they've made plans for additional officers to support the campus throughout the day.