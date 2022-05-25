© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Modified lockdown lifted at Edison Preparatory after student threatens school

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published May 25, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
Edison_Preparatory _School_in_Tulsa_Oklahoma
A photo of Edison Preparatory School located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo courtesy of the high school's Facebook on May 25, 2022.

A modified lockdown has been lifted at Edison Preparatory School after a student threatened the school.

Staff at the high school said that the brief lockdown was a precautionary measure following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to parents, Principal Clay Vinyard said the school received a report of a potential threat from a student Wednesday morning.

Vinyard said based on the school's work with the campus police, they found no evidence that the threat was credible.

School officials said they've made plans for additional officers to support the campus throughout the day.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
