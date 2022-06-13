Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history. But the mystery behind who brutally killed the infant girl’s parents more than 40 years ago remains unsolved and has Texas authorities seeking the public’s help. The Texas Attorney General’s Office says last October authorities were finally able to identify the remains of Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Linn Clouse, whose bodies were found near Houston in 1981. Last week, authorities located the couple’s now-grown daughter, missing since her parents’ deaths and living in Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Texas authorities are trying to solve her parents' unsolved homicides.