© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
From file.
Andy Feltham/EyeEm
/
Getty Images
From file.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history. But the mystery behind who brutally killed the infant girl’s parents more than 40 years ago remains unsolved and has Texas authorities seeking the public’s help. The Texas Attorney General’s Office says last October authorities were finally able to identify the remains of Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Linn Clouse, whose bodies were found near Houston in 1981. Last week, authorities located the couple’s now-grown daughter, missing since her parents’ deaths and living in Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Texas authorities are trying to solve her parents' unsolved homicides.

Tags

Local & Regional Criminal Justice
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press