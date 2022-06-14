Anti-abortion activist climbs Oklahoma's tallest building with hopes to raise $1 million

A man billing himself as the “pro-life Spiderman” scaled Oklahoma’s tallest building Tuesday.

Maison Des Champs posted on Instagram he climbed Devon Tower in Oklahoma City to pressure a pregnant woman named Riley who ordered abortion pills to not take them.

He started climbing Tuesday morning and reached the top around 10 a.m. He was immediately arrested.

On Facebook, the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote he’s being charged with trespassing.

This isn’t Des Champs’ first anti-abortion stunt. In May, he climbed both the SalesForce Tower in San Francisco and the New York Times Building in Manhattan.

On GoFundMe, Des Champs says he wants to raise $1 million “for pro-life charities.”

