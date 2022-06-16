© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Greenwood District

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
Juneteenth-Tulsa.jpg
Tulsa Juneteenth
/

Celebrations for Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival are currently underway in the Historic Greenwood District.

Juneteenth commemorates the day a group of enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas finally learned of their freedom two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.

In 2021, President Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Events honoring Juneteenth begin Thursday afternoon with an art exhibit at the Zarrow Center followed by a block party along Greenwood Avenue.

The party continues Friday evening on the lawn near the Historic Vernon AME Church where multiple artists will be featured on a main stage.

On Saturday, event organizers will be up early preparing for the Sunrise Run starting at 5:30 a.m. A wellness experience, more art exhibits and live music starting at 5:00 p.m. will finish out this year's celebrations.

To view the full list of events, click here.

Tags

Local & Regional Greenwood DistrictJuneteenth
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd