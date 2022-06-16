Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Greenwood District

Celebrations for Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival are currently underway in the Historic Greenwood District.

Juneteenth commemorates the day a group of enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas finally learned of their freedom two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.

In 2021, President Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.



Events honoring Juneteenth begin Thursday afternoon with an art exhibit at the Zarrow Center followed by a block party along Greenwood Avenue.

The party continues Friday evening on the lawn near the Historic Vernon AME Church where multiple artists will be featured on a main stage.

On Saturday, event organizers will be up early preparing for the Sunrise Run starting at 5:30 a.m. A wellness experience, more art exhibits and live music starting at 5:00 p.m. will finish out this year's celebrations.

