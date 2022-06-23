After Uvalde, Gov. Stitt issues executive order to safeguard Oklahoma schools
Governor Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to help make schools safer in light of the school shooting in Uvalde.
The order came after Stitt's administration after he said officials found existing resources to safeguard schools being underutilized.
Mission: Secure Oklahoma's Schools is a 7-point plan that requires law enforcement to receive the most up-to-date active shooter training, directs all schools to implement the Rave Panic Button app, & offers every teacher threat assessment training.
Stitt said these are practical measures will take immediate action to keep Oklahoma students and teachers safe.