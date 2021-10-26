-
On this edition of ST, we learn about the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, which is, per its website, a "multi-institutional collaborative effort to…
Our guest is James Wagner, the Chief of Performance Strategy and Innovation for the City of Tulsa. He leads a team in Mayor Bynum's office that aims to…
Tulsa schools begin classes next week, and some suburban districts have already begun. Tulsa Police remind drivers those school zones will be active once…
Comedian Bill Cosby addresses the students at Tulsa’s Washington High School. He spoke to Juniors and Seniors, as well as city officials and Cherokee…
The Tulsa School Board goes on the record seeking the state to restore school funding. The board passed a resolution calling on the state legislature to…