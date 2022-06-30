© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

President Biden approves Disaster Declaration for Oklahoma

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at an event in the Port of Los Angeles, touching on inflated gas prices.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at an event in the Port of Los Angeles, touching on inflated gas prices.

President Biden has approved a Disaster Declaration for Oklahoma after saying a major disaster exists within the state.

The President ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from May 2nd to May 8th of this year.

Federal funding is being made available to affected individuals in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa counties.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said in a press release.

Officials said funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Anyone who sustained losses in those designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired.

Tags

Local & Regional Severe weatherweatherPresident Joe Biden
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd