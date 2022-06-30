President Biden approves Disaster Declaration for Oklahoma

President Biden has approved a Disaster Declaration for Oklahoma after saying a major disaster exists within the state.

The President ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from May 2nd to May 8th of this year.

Federal funding is being made available to affected individuals in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa counties.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said in a press release.

Officials said funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Anyone who sustained losses in those designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired.