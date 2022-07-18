18-year-old killed after shooting at Tulsa's Center of the Universe

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old girl was shot and killed after an altercation at Tulsa's Center of the Universe.

Officers said they received a call from someone saying they heard gunshots coming from the Center of the Universe and could see that "kids were running everywhere."

During their investigations, police learned there were several young adults hanging out near the downtown landmark.

"At this time, we believe that an altercation took place between 2 groups of people and as one of the groups took off in a car, the other group fired several rounds at them," the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to police, several rounds struck the One Williams Center building at the intersection of 1st Street and Boston.

Police said while one group was trying to drive away, an 18-year-old passenger in the car was hit by a bullet.

The drivers took the victim to the hospital, but officials said she later died of her injuries.

Investigators said those with any information about the shooting can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209.