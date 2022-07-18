© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
18-year-old killed after shooting at Tulsa's Center of the Universe

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
A photo of police investigations underway at Tulsa's Center of the Universe after an 18-year-old was shot and killed. Provided by the Tulsa Police Department on July 17, 2022.
A photo of the the One Williams Center building at the intersection of 1st Street and Boston where police say was struck by several rounds after a shooting near the Center of the Universe. Provided by the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook Page on July 17, 2022.
A photo of glass doors that were shattered after several rounds struck the One Williams Center building at the intersection of 1st Street and Boston during a shooting at Tulsa's Center of the Universe. Provided by the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page on July 17, 2022.

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old girl was shot and killed after an altercation at Tulsa's Center of the Universe.

Officers said they received a call from someone saying they heard gunshots coming from the Center of the Universe and could see that "kids were running everywhere."

During their investigations, police learned there were several young adults hanging out near the downtown landmark.

"At this time, we believe that an altercation took place between 2 groups of people and as one of the groups took off in a car, the other group fired several rounds at them," the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to police, several rounds struck the One Williams Center building at the intersection of 1st Street and Boston.

Police said while one group was trying to drive away, an 18-year-old passenger in the car was hit by a bullet.

The drivers took the victim to the hospital, but officials said she later died of her injuries.

Investigators said those with any information about the shooting can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209.

Local & Regional Guns and Gun ControlGun violenceGun ControlTulsa PoliceCenter of the Universeshooting
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
