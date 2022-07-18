Former Green Country prosecutor pleads guilty to exchanging drugs and leniency for sexual favors

A former prosecutor in Ottawa County pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges stemming from years of offering drugs and legal favors to coerce criminal defendants into sex acts.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a release that Daniel Giraldi, a former assistant district attorney for Ottawa County, admitted to accepting sex as a bribe from multiple defendants and offering one defendant oxycodone in exchange for sex.

"Daniel Giraldi disgraced the office of Assistant District Attorney,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Clint Johnson said in a statement. “As a public servant, he had a duty to act with integrity and competence. Instead, he violated the law and the trust placed in him by the District Attorney and the people of Ottawa County."

DOJ said Giraldi will be permanently disbarred in Oklahoma under the terms of his plea agreement. Prosecutors said Giraldi committed the crimes over a three-year period beginning in April of 2019.

Giraldi faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge to which he pleaded guilty, including one count of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute and three counts of honest services fraud. As of Monday morning, court records did not show a sentencing date as scheduled yet.

