Local & Regional

Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT
service-row-safety-correctional-services.jpg
A photo of the CCA Davis Correctional Facility taken from the organization's website on August 1, 2022.

Officials say a corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison.

The attack happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Officials say the inmate attacked the officer while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation.

Authorities have not identified the officer or released a cause of death. The inmate has been placed in isolation and an investigation is underway.

The prison is a medium-security facility and is operated by CoreCivic.

