Sand Springs police captain thankful no one seriously injured after TVI maneuver causes crash

Three people are facing charges after leading Sand Springs police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase that ended with an hours-long manhunt.

Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner said he's thankful no one was seriously hurt after OHP attempted to perform a tactical vehicle intervention, causing the suspect's vehicle to crash into a trooper and a police officer's patrol cars.

Officials said they received reports of someone stealing from the Tractor Supply store Monday morning. Police ran the vehicle's tags and saw that it was stolen.

The pursuit began when officers spotted the vehicle in town. After making it onto west U.S. 412, Sand Springs police turned the pursuit over to OHP troopers.

Troopers attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle by performing a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver.

As a result, the vehicle spun into a trooper's patrol unit and crashed into a Sand Springs police car after driving the wrong way on the highway.

"It kind of bounced of a guard rail, hit the trooper, spun the trooper, and drove back towards our police officers. Drove head-on into one of our police cars, facing the wrong way on the highway," Enzbrenner said.

After the suspect crashed into the police officer's car, officials began shooting at the vehicle as it attempted to drive through patrol units, according to a news release by the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

OHP Trooper Eric Foster said highway patrol officers are trained to end pursuits as quickly as possible. While the trooper who initiated the TVI was injured during the crash, Foster said he believes they did the right thing.

"Where that trooper performed that TVI it was wide open, it was on the turnpike, which is a straight road, and it had barriers between traffic — so I mean it was a very safe spot," Foster explained. "It was a very good decision to do it right where he did it."

The trooper who sustained minor injuries after the crash has been treated and is expected to be okay.

Foster said a lot of factors, like weather and speed, are taken into consideration when troopers decide whether or not to perform a TVI.

Several hours after dumping the stolen vehicle two miles away from the crash, an off-duty Pawnee County Reserve Deputy spotted the three suspects walking along Peninsula Dr. near Lake Keystone.

Investigators said charges are pending for 31-year-old Brandon Beaty, 32-year-old Aubrey Beaty, and 30-year-old Tiffany Delgado.

Multiple agencies assisted with this investigation including the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office, the OSBI, the Sand the Springs Police Department, and OHP.