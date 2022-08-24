Clemency denied for death row inmate James Coddington

Governor Kevin Stitt has denied clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. He will be executed Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the state penitentiary in McAlester.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency with life without the possibility of parole for Coddington by a vote of 3-2.

Members of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty plan to meet outside the Governor's Mansion at 9 a.m. There will also be a rally outside the gates of Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester tomorrow morning.

With 25 people currently on death row, the state plans to execute an inmate nearly every month until 2025 beginning with Coddington.