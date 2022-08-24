© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Clemency denied for death row inmate James Coddington

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published August 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
FZP7H2uWYAAfx-S.jpeg
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board
/
PPB livestream
James Coddington speaks to the parole board on Aug. 3, 2022

Governor Kevin Stitt has denied clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. He will be executed Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the state penitentiary in McAlester.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency with life without the possibility of parole for Coddington by a vote of 3-2.

Members of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty plan to meet outside the Governor's Mansion at 9 a.m. There will also be a rally outside the gates of Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester tomorrow morning.

With 25 people currently on death row, the state plans to execute an inmate nearly every month until 2025 beginning with Coddington.

Tags

Local & Regional Death PenaltyGovernor StittOklahoma government
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd