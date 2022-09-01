© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Tonight at 7:00pm on KWGS 89.5 FM: Live coverage of President Biden's Address to the Nation
Local & Regional

Tulsa proceeds to second round of consideration for FEMA funding

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
tulsa_city_hall.jpg
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS

Tulsa is being considered for a $20 million grant that would be used to improve the city's resilience to flooding, extreme heat, as well as address the city's water quality.

The funding is part of FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.

City officials met with FEMA’s acting Resilience Deputy Administrator Victoria Salinas on Tuesday to announce that Tulsa has made it to the second round of consideration for the federal funding.

More than 100 cities across the United States applied for the grant money, but according to FEMA, only 52 including Tulsa remain.

Fire Chief Michael Baker said the funding will be used to help mitigate issues caused by flooding near 43rd Street and Sheridan Road.

"The bulk of our emergency incidents that has an impact in that 43rd and Sheridan area are gonna be severe thunderstorms that come through with high water as a result of heavy rainfalls that occur in a short period of time," Baker explained.

Baker said addressing the area's flooding problem will also help to reduce the risk to both the public and firefighters during severe weather.

"If vehicles travel into that water and get stranded," Baker began. "We often are called to go in there and rescue folks stranded in their vehicles. That puts the public at risk, their property at risk, and additionally we have to put firefighters at risk."

The grant money will also work to improve drainage at Fulton Creek.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city has spent decades developing lofty stormwater management goals including drainage system maintenance and prioritizing floodplain development.

For more information on the $20 million project, read FEMA's press release here.

Local & Regional Federal GovernmentCity of Tulsainfrastructure
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
