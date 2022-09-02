State agents probing death of Choctaw County Jail inmate

HUGO, Okla. (AP) — State agents are investigating the death of a 64-year-old inmate at the Choctaw County jail in Hugo.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Charles Gilliland was found dead in his cell Wednesday after he “possibly suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing." The bureau says jail officials attempted life-saving measures but couldn't revive him.

Gilliland was being held alone in an isolated cell after he was hospitalized following an Aug. 18 assault by two inmates.

Court records show Gilliland was jailed without bond on a first-degree murder charge.