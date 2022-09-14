Terence Crutcher Foundation unveils historical marker in Greenwood District

A Tulsa foundation partnered with local organizations to dedicate a historical marker honoring the contributions and legacies of the founders of Black Wall Street.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation along with OSU-Tulsa, the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, and the Equal Justice Initiative unveiled the marker Tuesday afternoon.

The marker has been placed at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard on OSU-Tulsa's campus.

Friday marks six years since Terence Crutcher, who was unarmed, was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a Tulsa police officer.

Former police officer Betty Shelby was found "not guilty" of first-degree manslaughter for the shooting.

The dedication is one of many of the Foundation's events scheduled this week to commemorate the death of Terence Crutcher.

Some of those events include discussions with family members, a day of service featuring voter registration, and more.

Organizers said family and community members plan to gather outside Tulsa's city hall tonight at 5 p.m. for discussions on police accountability.