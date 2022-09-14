© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Terence Crutcher Foundation unveils historical marker in Greenwood District

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 14, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
306134165_1257535281729897_1038785538272088672_n.jpg
1 of 2  — 306134165_1257535281729897_1038785538272088672_n.jpg
A photo of the unveiling of the new historical marker in the Greenwood District dedicated by the Terence Crutcher Foundation on September 13, 2022. Photos courtesy of OSU-Tulsa, Mike Creef, and the Terence Crutcher Foundation.
306085087_1257535278396564_3406088305650214483_n.jpg
2 of 2  — 306085087_1257535278396564_3406088305650214483_n.jpg
A photo of the new historical marker dedicated by the Terence Crutcher Foundation on September 13, 2022 in the Greenwood District. Photos courtesy of OSU-Tulsa, Mike Creef, and the Terence Crutcher Foundation.

A Tulsa foundation partnered with local organizations to dedicate a historical marker honoring the contributions and legacies of the founders of Black Wall Street.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation along with OSU-Tulsa, the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, and the Equal Justice Initiative unveiled the marker Tuesday afternoon.

The marker has been placed at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard on OSU-Tulsa's campus.

Friday marks six years since Terence Crutcher, who was unarmed, was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a Tulsa police officer.

Former police officer Betty Shelby was found "not guilty" of first-degree manslaughter for the shooting.

The dedication is one of many of the Foundation's events scheduled this week to commemorate the death of Terence Crutcher.

Some of those events include discussions with family members, a day of service featuring voter registration, and more.

Organizers said family and community members plan to gather outside Tulsa's city hall tonight at 5 p.m. for discussions on police accountability.

1921 Tulsa Race MassacreTerence Crutcher
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
