A nonprofit established in the wake of the 2016 police killing of Tulsan Terence Crutcher is marking five years since his death this week with a series of…
For Crutcher Family, Chauvin Guilty Verdict Bittersweet: 'We Wish That Would Have Been Betty Shelby'The Reverend Joe Crutcher says he's kept a close watch on happenings in Minneapolis since last May, when video of police officer Derek Chauvin killing…
A new report from a pair of criminal justice advocacy group says the state of Oklahoma has disproportionately imprisoned Black residents during the…
Several predominately white Tulsa churches have painted "Black Lives Matter" messages on their properties.At least four churches painted their messages…
Okla. Legislative Black Caucus Leaders Call Stitt's Race Roundtable 'Superficial,' Not 'Substantial'Oklahoma Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa) said this week that she took two major exceptions with Gov. Kevin Stitt's Sunday roundtable discussion on race, put…
With near-daily protests against police brutality and racism continuing across the country, the state, and the Tulsa area, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum made…
Hundreds of Tulsans participated in a local demonstration on Saturday calling for policing reform, joining protesters in cities across the U.S. speaking…