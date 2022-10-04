© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT
mclain_shooting
A photo of the aftermath of a shooting at McLain High School on September 30, 2022. Provided by the Tulsa Police Department.

Authorities say they've found two more victims who were wounded in a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.

Police initially said 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday night at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa.

But authorities said Monday that two other victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Tulsa police say both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital.

Police say the suspected shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game.

No arrests have been made.

Tags
Local & Regional shootingTulsa Police
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press