Flurries possible overnight

A cold front is expected to move into northeast Oklahoma and

northwest Arkansas this evening and push across the region

overnight tonight. Along and behind the front, a chance of light

snow will be possible across the northeast corner of Oklahoma and

also far northwest Arkansas this evening into the overnight

hours. Minor snow accumulations mainly less than a quarter of an

inch may be possible, especially within the higher terrain of far

northwest Arkansas. Across the rest of northeast Oklahoma, a

slight chance of some snow flurries will be possible.

A slight chance of additional snow flurries may be possible Friday

into Friday night, though drier air spreading across the region

behind the front will help to limit precipitation reaching the

ground.