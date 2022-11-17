© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Flurries possible overnight

National Weather Service-Tulsa
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST
A cold front is expected to move into northeast Oklahoma and
northwest Arkansas this evening and push across the region
overnight tonight. Along and behind the front, a chance of light
snow will be possible across the northeast corner of Oklahoma and
also far northwest Arkansas this evening into the overnight
hours. Minor snow accumulations mainly less than a quarter of an
inch may be possible, especially within the higher terrain of far
northwest Arkansas. Across the rest of northeast Oklahoma, a
slight chance of some snow flurries will be possible.

A slight chance of additional snow flurries may be possible Friday
into Friday night, though drier air spreading across the region
behind the front will help to limit precipitation reaching the
ground.

