Panelists debate legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma held a forum Tuesday night at OU Tulsa on State Question 820 that will see Oklahomans voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana.

A panel of four professionals spoke on both sides of the issue. Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to the economic benefits of recreational sales that would yield a 15% excise tax for government services.

“A study from one of the leading economic firms estimated that by passing State Question 820 we will bring almost a half billion dollars of new tax revenue in the next five years to Oklahoma. That means a hundred million dollars annually we will be able to spend on schools, law enforcement, health care, and other priorities,” said Tilley.

The numbers quoted by Tilley were compiled by Vicente Sederberg LLP, a national cannabis law firm hired by Yes on 820.

Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said the social costs of legalization are just too high. He said the potential increase in traffic fatalities, workplace accidents, and the risks to children have medical professionals concerned.

“Some of the public health associations that oppose legalizing marijuana for recreational use include the American Medical Association, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the American Academy of Children and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” said Dart.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler also spoke against legalization. He again and again emphasized the psychological effects of modern marijuana use.

“State Question 820 does not limit THC content. In other words, the potency of marijuana is unlimited,” said Kunzweiler. “Research is proving marijuana is addictive. Research is proving marijuana leads to worsening mental health problems like depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.”

Damion Shade, Executive Director of OK Justice Reform, argued with Kunzweiler’s characterizations, saying the benefits of 820 vastly outweigh the drawbacks, especially for people of color with old, nonviolent pot convictions.

“What you need to know is there are thousands of Oklahomans with low level convictions, most of them Black and brown like me. Legalizing marijuana would give them the same path to relief that my young, affluent, white friend who drove around Sapulpa with a joint in his mouth, but who had parents who could afford to get him a lawyer, and get him an expungement, so he could move on with his life. State Question 820 offers that same path to thousands of Oklahomans,” said Shade.

820 would “provide a judicial process for people to seek modification, reversal, redesignation, or expungement of certain prior marijuana-related judgments and sentences.”

Oklahomans will vote on State Question 820 on March 7. Friday, Feb. 10, is the last day to register to vote.

You can watch the full forum on Facebook.