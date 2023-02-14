Board deadlocked over D2 replacements; audience member brings up candidates' histories

With two 3-3 votes on Monday, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education still hasn't appointed a District 2 replacement. But one of the candidates claimed a man who spoke at the meeting cost her the chance to serve.
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.