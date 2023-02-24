© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

ICE agents search building near downtown Tulsa, arrest suspect offsite

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan,
Elizabeth Caldwell
Published February 24, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST
thumbnail_image0.jpg
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
An Immigration Customs and Enforcement agent stands outside a building ICE agents searched on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the intersection of Troost Avenue and South Sixth Street in Tulsa.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents conducted an armed search of a building near downtown Tulsa on Tuesday but reportedly arrested the suspect offsite.

An agent who helped search the building at the corner of East Fifth Court South and Troost Avenue told Public Radio Tulsa the man had both federal and city warrants.

About a dozen agents were onsite, some in full tactical gear. After a period of time at the building, most of the agents suddenly left to reportedly apprehend the man at another location.

ICE officials told Public Radio Tulsa they were working to confirm if they could share further details about the search. They had not provided additional details about the search and arrest by Friday afternoon.

During the search, ICE agents blocked off Troost Avenue just north of Sixth Street with their unmarked cars while agents with helmets and rifles entered the building.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was not involved in the search. TCSO holds ICE detainees in the county jail, but sheriff's spokesperson Casey Roebuck said they're not involved with the federal agency in any other capacity.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said TPD wasn't involved in the search, and wouldn't be involved in such an operation except to provide security.

Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell