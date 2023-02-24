ICE agents search building near downtown Tulsa, arrest suspect offsite

Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents conducted an armed search of a building near downtown Tulsa on Tuesday but reportedly arrested the suspect offsite.

An agent who helped search the building at the corner of East Fifth Court South and Troost Avenue told Public Radio Tulsa the man had both federal and city warrants.

About a dozen agents were onsite, some in full tactical gear. After a period of time at the building, most of the agents suddenly left to reportedly apprehend the man at another location.

ICE officials told Public Radio Tulsa they were working to confirm if they could share further details about the search. They had not provided additional details about the search and arrest by Friday afternoon.

During the search, ICE agents blocked off Troost Avenue just north of Sixth Street with their unmarked cars while agents with helmets and rifles entered the building.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was not involved in the search. TCSO holds ICE detainees in the county jail, but sheriff's spokesperson Casey Roebuck said they're not involved with the federal agency in any other capacity.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said TPD wasn't involved in the search, and wouldn't be involved in such an operation except to provide security.

