City pays $25K after TPD officer hits car during pursuit

The city of Tulsa has agreed to pay out about $25,000 after a Tulsa police officer hit a car she was riding in.

Assistant city attorney Hayes Martin said Tulsa police officer Aubrey Williams hit the car Moore was riding in in January 2021 while she was driving on East 46th Street to an armed robbery call.

Martin said Williams hit the car when it tried to yield to her after she turned on her headlamp.

"(The) officer didn't see that, rear ended the car," he said at a council committee meeting Wednesday.

Martin said Moore’s injuries weren’t severe, but she did have a CAT scan and physical therapy. In total, her medical bills ran up to around $15,000.

"She couldn't work for a couple weeks, so she lost about a thousand there, and then due to her pain and suffering, that's how we arrived at $25,000," Martin said.

Tulsa city councilors approved the payout at their regular meeting Wednesday night.The settlement is less than half of what Moore asked for in the lawsuit after negotiations with the city. The money goes to Moore, her attorney and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority for medicare and medicaid expenses.

Moore had originally sued the city and the driver of the car she was in, but the driver was dismissed from the lawsuit.

TPD officer Danny Bean said the case was out of the police department’s hands and thus referred all questions to city legal.