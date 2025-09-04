NVIDIA links with Greenwood collective

A Tulsa organization dedicated to equity in technology has partnered with one of the most prominent companies in the world.

Black Tech Street signed a memorandum of understanding with artificial intelligence giant NVIDIA. The MOU says the pair will work together to train potential tech workers, something NVIDIA’s Michael Boone echoed at a Greenwood Cultural Center press conference Wednesday.

“When we’re thinking about how we’re going to move this forward, we’re thinking about not only the seeds of economic growth, we’re not only thinking about innovation, but we’re thinking about education,” Boone said.

Langston and Oklahoma State Universities along with Tulsa Community College will offer “comprehensive” AI programs. Deputy Mayor Krystal Reyes said she’s pleased to see Greenwood touching the cutting edge.

“And by rebooting this initiative in Greenwood, we are connecting one of the most historic places in the country with one of the most transformative technologies of our lifetime,” said Reyes.

The partnership’s stated goal is to target 10,000 learners.

