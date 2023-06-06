PSO, others hit with possible class action over selling info and "junk solicitations"

Three companies, including Public Service Company of Oklahoma, are facing a proposed class action lawsuit from a Tulsa resident for allegedly selling customer information and sending "junk solicitations” to PSO customers with misleading information, according to a petition filed Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in Tulsa County District Court and alleges resident John Woodstock received mail from repair company HomeServe, one of the defendants, advertising a coverage plan for consumers in case of electrical issues outside their homes, labelled “exterior electrical coverage.”

However, the suit alleges this coverage is “worthless,” that PSO is actually responsible for ongoing electrical line maintenance and that PSO sold customer information to HomeServe to send the mailings. The suit also alleges the companies made “huge sums” from the misleadingly labeled plan because of automatic renewal.

Additionally, the suit alleges that Oklahoma utilities companies, including PSO, “do not maintain their infrastructure as they are obligated to do under the OCC-approved rate. Instead, Oklahoma electrical utilities, including defendant PSO, deceptively work to shunt these obligations to Oklahoma consumers,” according to the petition.

Woodstock filed nine claims and is seeking damages from the companies under the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act.

Attorneys for the plaintiff and a PSO spokesperson both declined to comment on this story.

Woodstock is represented by the Indian and Environmental Law Group, PLLC. Counsel information for the defendants was not immediately available.