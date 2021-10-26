-
Youth Services of Tulsa was named the recipient of a $50,000 "social and racial justice grant" from the charitable arm of Public Service Company of…
-
PSO announced Thursday that Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown will be their new external affairs manager starting July 26.As deputy mayor, Brown oversees the…
-
At the direction of the Southwest Power Pool, the regional transmission organization that manages the power grid for parts of 14 states including all of…
-
This is a developing story.Utility providers say Oklahomans could experience outages, both planned and unplanned, in gas and electric service."Persistent…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thousands of Oklahoma residents were without power Sunday after severe thunderstorms ripped across parts of the state…
-
Electricity use in Tulsa is near record levels. Tuesday was the second highest peak demand for power ever at PSO. Spokesman Stan Whiteford says there are…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Mary Fallin says the state has reached an agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the Environmental Protection…
-
The power is back on in far east Tulsa. This after straight line winds toppled and snapped power poles along 129th East Avenue between 41 and 51st…
-
Strong winds this afternoon caused scattered power outages in the Tulsa area. At one point, several thousand PSO customers lost power. There were reports…