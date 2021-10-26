-
A Southwest Power Pool executive told Oklahoma state regulators the corporation is working hard on ensuring an adequate supply of fuel for electricity…
Tulsa utility officials are not asking for a water rate increase next fiscal year, but they are requesting a 3% sewer rate hike.Tulsa Metropolitan Utility…
Oklahoma lawmakers are acting quickly on a plan to help utilities pay off billions of dollars in debt incurred during February’s historic winter…
'Vast Majority' Of Oklahomans Won't See Huge Energy Bill After Storms But Officials To Look At IssueUpdated Feb. 23, 11:50 a.m. to clarify only unregulated gas utilities may not spread out increased costs. State officials said Monday most Oklahomans will…
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued an emergency order late Wednesday telling gas and power companies to prioritize their service during prolonged…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thousands of Oklahoma residents were without power Sunday after severe thunderstorms ripped across parts of the state…
According to a trade association, rural electric cooperatives provide power to 1 in every 8 Americans, and the industry faces dire numbers due to the…