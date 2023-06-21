Council denies $1 million settlement request from arrested Trump protester

Tulsa city council voted 6-3 Wednesday to deny Sheila Buck a settlement of $1 million or more in connection with her arrest outside former President Donald Trump’s rally in June 2020.

Buck was arrested outside the BOK Center and charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer. Her arresting officers said the event was private and that organizers had told her to leave.

Buck’s obstruction charge was dismissed in Tulsa County District Court because a witness didn’t show up for the case, according to records.

Councilor Phil Lakin introduced the motion to deny Buck’s request in her federal civil rights lawsuit against the city. Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Laura Bellis and Lori Decter Wright voted against the motion.

Council chairwoman Crista Patrick cited the ongoing lawsuit in her decision to not comment.

The decision book-ended three weeks of council discussion about the lawsuit. Jack Blair, the city's attorney, and Mayor G.T. Bynum were also present in each of the discussions.

Oklahoma's chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union called Buck's arrest an "outrage," arguing it was in line with TPD's "aggressive" response to protests against police brutality in the weeks leading up to the rally.