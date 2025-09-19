© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Philbrook Museum in bloom with show by iconic Tulsa painter

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:19 PM CDT
"Fried Green Tomatoes" by painter Patrick Gordon is seen.
Philbrook Museum
/
philbrook.org
"Fried Green Tomatoes" by painter Patrick Gordon is seen.

Just in time for colder weather, Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum is blossoming. A new show called “Wall Flowers” with paintings by local artist Pat Gordon are on display.

Gordon is known for the depth of emotion he captures and his saturated, vivid color choices. The Claremore native says this is his second show at Philbrook and it was a long time coming since his first.

“50 years ago I did my first show in New York, and my show from New York came directly back here to be shown at Philbrook,” Gordon said.

Gordon himself will also be on display. Wednesday he’ll be on-site painting at Philbrook.

“Wall Flowers” can be seen until Jan. 3.
