Food bank says renovations will help more in need

A local food bank is undergoing a major renovation that could mean more meals for those in need.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is renovating its warehouse, kitchens and volunteer center.

"Moving into this new kitchen now, we’re going from 2,000 to 12,000 square feet. The capacity of this new kitchen will be around 15,000 meals a day, on the upper of 60,000 meals a week. That’s a big, big jump in what we were doing,” said Jeff Marlow, the food bank’s chief culinary officer.

The capacity for the old kitchen was 1,000 meals per day, according to Marlow.

CEO and President Calvin Moore said the upped capacity will be especially useful in the area his food bank staff serves.

"The 2nd Congressional District, which makes up most of our service area, is one of the highest food insecure districts in the entire country for small children,” said Moore.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Construction at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's distribution center.

The new renovations will also make it easier to accommodate volunteers.

“Before we went through the renovation, our volunteer center could probably handle, 60-70 people. The new volunteer center is going to be able to handle upwards of 250 people," said Moore.

Moore hopes to open the facilities for operation in mid-September.