Over 90 Oklahoma delivery drivers file against FedEx in federal court, allege unpaid overtime

More than 90 federal lawsuits have been filed across Oklahoma against FedEx. The cases were filed by delivery drivers seeking unpaid overtime compensation.

There are 33 cases filed in Tulsa, 47 in Oklahoma City and 11 in Muskogee. The drivers allege they worked more than 40 hours a week under the FedEx brand delivering packages without receiving time-and-a-half.

That overtime pay is required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

While the drivers concede they were paid by third-party subcontractors, their argument is that FedEx is their true employer under federal labor laws.

According to the Tulsa World, FedEx maintains the drivers were employed by independent contractors, meaning the third-party employers owe the overtime pay - not FedEx.

These lawsuits join a much larger legal fight that first began as a nationwide case in 2018.