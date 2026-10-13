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Over 90 Oklahoma delivery drivers file against FedEx in federal court, allege unpaid overtime

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published October 13, 2026 at 8:12 AM CDT
Federal Court House at Muskogee
GSA
Federal Court House at Muskogee

More than 90 federal lawsuits have been filed across Oklahoma against FedEx. The cases were filed by delivery drivers seeking unpaid overtime compensation.

There are 33 cases filed in Tulsa, 47 in Oklahoma City and 11 in Muskogee. The drivers allege they worked more than 40 hours a week under the FedEx brand delivering packages without receiving time-and-a-half.

That overtime pay is required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

While the drivers concede they were paid by third-party subcontractors, their argument is that FedEx is their true employer under federal labor laws.

According to the Tulsa World, FedEx maintains the drivers were employed by independent contractors, meaning the third-party employers owe the overtime pay - not FedEx.

These lawsuits join a much larger legal fight that first began as a nationwide case in 2018.
Tags
Local & Regional FedEx lawsuitsFair Labor Standards Act
Angel Ford
Angel Ford stepped into the Morning Edition host and news reporter role at KWGS in April 2026 having obtained both a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. 
See stories by Angel Ford