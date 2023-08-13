© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new KWGS 89.5 FM transmitter has been installed and the station is back to full power! Expect intermittent drops as testing continues.
Local & Regional

TPD: Officer shoots man following struggle after attempted traffic stop

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published August 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT
Tulsa police block off South Victor Avenue after an officer shot a man following an attempted traffic stop on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Tulsa police block off South Victor Avenue after an officer shot a man following an attempted traffic stop on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

A Tulsa police officer reportedly shot a man in south Tulsa Sunday morning after another officer was reportedly shot during a struggle with the man after they tried to pull him over.

Both the officer who was shot in the struggle and the suspect were expected to live on Sunday morning, said police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

Meulenberg said a first-day rookie and a training officer tried to pull the man over because he was driving without any tags. The man then pulled into a driveway in the 6700 block of South Victor Avenue, and then got into a fight with one of the officers.

Meulenberg said a gun in the man's waistband "discharged" during the struggle. He said preliminary video shows the man reached for his gun.

“The other officer, seeing this threat, returned fire onto the suspect," Meulenberg said.

Public Radio Tulsa has requested bodycam footage of the shooting.

Meulenberg did not specify if the training officer or the rookie shot the man.

"We're going to let this investigation go through its paces a little bit," he said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene Sunday morning due to the seriousness of the shooting, said Meulenberg.

TPD will make more information available Monday, Meulenberg said.

Local & Regional
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan