TPD: Officer shoots man following struggle after attempted traffic stop

A Tulsa police officer reportedly shot a man in south Tulsa Sunday morning after another officer was reportedly shot during a struggle with the man after they tried to pull him over.

Both the officer who was shot in the struggle and the suspect were expected to live on Sunday morning, said police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

Meulenberg said a first-day rookie and a training officer tried to pull the man over because he was driving without any tags. The man then pulled into a driveway in the 6700 block of South Victor Avenue, and then got into a fight with one of the officers.

Meulenberg said a gun in the man's waistband "discharged" during the struggle. He said preliminary video shows the man reached for his gun.

“The other officer, seeing this threat, returned fire onto the suspect," Meulenberg said.

Public Radio Tulsa has requested bodycam footage of the shooting.

Meulenberg did not specify if the training officer or the rookie shot the man.

"We're going to let this investigation go through its paces a little bit," he said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene Sunday morning due to the seriousness of the shooting, said Meulenberg.

TPD will make more information available Monday, Meulenberg said.