Lawyer routinely suing for city councilor arrested at courthouse

An embattled attorney who is involved in several lawsuits against the city was arrested Wednesday morning in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Ronald Durbin held a press conference in front of the court, saying he is throwing his “hat into the ring” to be Tulsa’s next mayor. Durbin also talked up one of his lawsuits against the city that alleges Mayor G.T. Bynum violated Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act by meeting individually with city councilors about Improve Our Tulsa, an $814 million capital improvement package passed by voters last week.

After speaking to reporters about his transparency grievances, Durbin approached the courthouse to turn himself in for alleged assault and battery against a city security officer. However, when sheriff’s deputies informed him the media would not be allowed to follow him inside, he declined to enter. A deputy then grabbed Durbin and wrestled him to the ground.

After Durbin was handcuffed, he began to scream that he needed an ambulance. According to a subsequent press release from Durbin’s law firm soliciting “help,” he’s been hospitalized.

Last week, the Oklahoma Bar Association filed a lengthy complaint against Durbin for harassment, failing to represent clients, and other unprofessional conduct.

The lawsuit against Bynum is at least the third time in the past year Durbin has been in a legal battle with the city. All of the suits involve City Councilor Grant Miller in some way, who also works for Durbin.

