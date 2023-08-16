© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
The new KWGS 89.5 FM transmitter has been installed and the station is back to full power! Expect intermittent drops as testing continues.
Local & Regional

Mother and son missing for almost two years found dead in Turley

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado speaks to reporters on Wednesday, August 16, 2023
The bodies of two Oklahomans who went missing under bizarre circumstances have likely been found.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 80-year-old Glenda Parton and her son, 59-year-old Dewayne Selby, were found dead of foul play in Turley, which is a suburb of Tulsa. The pair had been missing since Oct. 25, 2021.

According to prior police reports, Selby and 76-year-old Jack Grimes who were roommates sharing a Turley house went missing first. The pair was reportedly meant to attend a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 25.

After Parton went to search for her son, she disappeared, too.

Grimes’ body was discovered in 2021 near 5600 North Lewis Avenue. That’s near where Parton and her son were discovered, said Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado.

The medical examiner later said Grimes was shot to death.

Positive identification of the new remains is pending, but Regalado said that objects found on the scene suggest that the pair is the mother and son duo.

Regalado said the investigation has “picked up steam,” but also said there are “no witnesses per se” and the search has been “complex.” He said law enforcement has “a lot of video” and that detectives did “an outstanding job” finding that video independently.

Regalado said the video puts the crimes on a “tight timeline.”

Tips have been few and far between, said Regalado, and he encouraged anyone with information to contact TCSO.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
