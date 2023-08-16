Mother and son missing for almost two years found dead in Turley

The bodies of two Oklahomans who went missing under bizarre circumstances have likely been found.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 80-year-old Glenda Parton and her son, 59-year-old Dewayne Selby, were found dead of foul play in Turley, which is a suburb of Tulsa. The pair had been missing since Oct. 25, 2021.

According to prior police reports, Selby and 76-year-old Jack Grimes who were roommates sharing a Turley house went missing first. The pair was reportedly meant to attend a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 25.

After Parton went to search for her son, she disappeared, too.

Grimes’ body was discovered in 2021 near 5600 North Lewis Avenue. That’s near where Parton and her son were discovered, said Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado.

The medical examiner later said Grimes was shot to death.

Positive identification of the new remains is pending, but Regalado said that objects found on the scene suggest that the pair is the mother and son duo.

Regalado said the investigation has “picked up steam,” but also said there are “no witnesses per se” and the search has been “complex.” He said law enforcement has “a lot of video” and that detectives did “an outstanding job” finding that video independently.

Regalado said the video puts the crimes on a “tight timeline.”

Tips have been few and far between, said Regalado, and he encouraged anyone with information to contact TCSO.