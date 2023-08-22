University of Tulsa invests $24 million in new cyber education initiative

The University of Tulsa is opening the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute to "deploy new cyber solutions."

According to its website, one focus of the new center will be developing workers. Reports from the industry say there are hundreds of thousands of unfilled jobs that focus on aspects of cybercrime.

TU Vice President Rose Gamble points in a university press release to the global cost of cybercrime, expected to top $10 trillion in 2025.

The university already has a footing in the world of cybersecurity. TU ranks in the top 25 nationally for cybersecurity education, according to U.S. News and World report.

The new center is being funded with $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The George Kaiser Family Foundation has matched that contribution. $50 million more is expected to be raised over the coming years.

We must note, TU holds the broadcasting license for KWGS.

