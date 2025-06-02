Oklahoma’s female lawmakers condemn governor’s veto of mammogram legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bipartisan group of 28 female lawmakers sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a letter expressing their “profound disappointment” that he vetoed a measure aimed at expanding access to mammograms.

The women wrote Saturday that Stitt’s veto of House Bill 1389 was “disheartening to patients, doctors, families and the very values we all hold dear in our great state,” but said that female lawmakers were celebrating the Legislature’s overwhelming decision to override Stitt’s veto. The House voted 83-3 to override the veto and the Senate voted 42-2.

They pledged to “continue (to) fight for the women and families who need these protections.”

The measure, which becomes law Nov. 1, requires two additional mammogram tests to be covered by health insurance in Oklahoma. The bill was authored by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, who is battling breast cancer.

Only six women in the Legislature did not sign the letter.

Janelle Stecklein / Oklahoma Voice Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, thanks House leadership Friday for their continued support this session.

In his veto message, Stitt said he vetoed the bill because while he’s “sympathetic” to people battling breast cancer, the legislation would have imposed “new and costly” insurance mandates on private health plans and raised insurance premiums.

Spokespeople from the Governor’s Office did not return a request for comment Monday.

The lawmakers, who penned the letter, said the measure will help with the early detection of breast cancer by requiring insurers to cover the costs of screenings that are recommended by medical experts and are “widely recognized as essential tools.”

The Legislature voted late Thursday to override Stitt’s vetoes. House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said he supported the veto override during a press conference after the House adjourned.

“A lot of women across the state of Oklahoma reached out about the mammogram bill,” he said Friday morning. “As we know, an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure, particularly when it comes to cancer. Early prevention and treatment is way cheaper, as well as better health outcomes, than finding cancer later in life.”