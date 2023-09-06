Former Norman teacher targeted by Ryan Walters over QR code sues him for defamation, libel

A former Norman Public Schools teacher is suing State Superintendent Ryan Walters for defamation and other allegations.

The suit filed last week stems from Walters publicly targeting the teacher last year when he was Secretary of Education and campaigning for his current seat.

Summer Boismier is alleging defamation, false representation, slander and libel against Walters for open letters he posted to his social media — letters Boismier claims caused harassment and numerous threats, to the point she felt she had to leave the state for her safety.

In her suit, Boismier’s attorney argues she “received numerous threatening messages and harassment that referenced the allegations made by Walters either explicitly or in substance.” And that she “was forced to move from her home in Oklahoma due to the threat of violence against her and emotional injury.”

Boismier was teaching English at Norman when she shared a QR code to a program at the Brooklyn Public Library that gives access to banned or frequently challenged books.

Boismier ultimately resigned, and Walters publicly called for her teaching certificate, saying without evidence she provided students access to pornographic material and she’d caused harm and shame to the teaching profession.

“There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom,” he wrote at the time. “Ms. Boismier’s providing access to banned and pornographic material to students is unacceptable and we must ensure she doesn’t go to another district and do the same thing.”

Walters also falsely claimed Boismier had been fired - an error he corrected some of in a subsequent letter, but the original post with the error still remains up and the correction is still not entirely true.

In August, the Assistant Attorney General reviewed Boismier’s case, found no evidence to back Walters’ claims and recommended against revoking her license to the state board of education. Boismier is seeking $75,000 in damages.