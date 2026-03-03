© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid spike in roadway fatalities, Oklahoma Transportation czar asks motorists to slow down

Oklahoma Voice | By Barbara Hoberock
Published March 3, 2026 at 1:17 PM CST
Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz in 2024 participates in an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting.
Carmen Forman
/
Oklahoma Voice
Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz in 2024 participates in an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting.

Oklahoma has seen a 106% spike in the number of work zone fatalities, Oklahoma’s transportation secretary said Monday.

Tim Gatz, who also serves as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation executive director, said in 2023, there were 33 work zone fatalities in Oklahoma, a 106% increase above the prior year, he said.

A spokesperson for the agency said those are the most available figures.

Gatz attributed the increases to excessive speed and distracted driving.

Gatz said he expects the number of work zone crashes to increase going into the spring.

“A lot of times when you’re driving through some of our work zones, if you are observing the speed limit, it is almost like you’re an impediment to everybody else, creating a very dangerous condition,” Gatz said. “And we need everybody to slow down.”

Gatz said the issue isn’t limited to work zones, but also includes workers performing routine maintenance.

“We’ve had several trucks that were hit while they were parked on the shoulder under full lights, and the state of Oklahoma has a slow down and move over law in place, but we’re struck by a vehicle that drifted into the shoulder,” Gatz said.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.
Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.
Tags
Local & Regional TransportationOklahoma Department of TransportationRoadsPublic Safety
Barbara Hoberock
See stories by Barbara Hoberock
Oklahoma Voice
See stories by Oklahoma Voice