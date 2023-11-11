Humane Society of Tulsa hit with allegations of illegal euthanasia

Two members of the Humane Society of Tulsa are in hot water over allegations they illegally euthanized 10 adult dogs and one puppy at a no-kill shelter in Grove.

According to a complaint filed with the Oklahoma State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, HST President Gina Gardner and Lawrence DePriest, a veterinary assistant, allegedly killed the 11 dogs in July at Second Chance Pet Rescue. They allegedly did so without a licensed veterinarian overseeing them.

Cassie Owens, director of Second Chance, says her staff and volunteers were not notified any dogs would be put down. Both she and the complaint say the Humane Society was originally invited to the shelter to assist with overcrowding.

Gardner reported to investigators that the shelter was aware dogs would be euthanized during her visit. She and the assistant will appear before the state board on Dec. 1 for a hearing.

Owens provided KWGS News with this statement: